Officials Identify the 12 Virginia Beach Shooting Victims; 11 Were City Employees

This morning Virginia Beach officials released the named of the 12 people who were killed in Friday’s horrific shooting.

11 of the 12 victims were employees of the city.

Below are the names of all 12 victims:

Laquita C. Brown

Here is the confirmed list of victims – police implore the public to honor their memory. Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake, Right-of-way agent.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/ypg3ffdBGh — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019

Tara Welch Gallagher

Tara Walsh Gallagher an engineer from Virginia Beach.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/czryzzMrIk — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019

Mary Louise Gayle

Mary Louise Gayle, a 24 year veteran of Public Works.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/y2kMXNThi0 — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019

Alexander Mikhail Gusev

Alexander Mikhail Gusev, a 9-year employee of Public Works. pic.twitter.com/m7MeVrdSBo — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019

Katherine A. Nixon

Katherine A. Nixon, an engineer who spent a decade at Public Utilities. pic.twitter.com/f7lmUKTbmo — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019

Richard H. Nettleton

Richard Nettleton, a 28-year employee of Public Utilities from Norfolk, VA.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/EpTWGDU7kU — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019

Christopher Kelly Rapp

Christopher Kelly Rapp, less than a year with Public Works from Powhatan. pic.twitter.com/CSg7gDXia5 — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019

Ryan Keith Cox

Joshua A. Hardy

Michelle “Missy” Langer

Michelle “Missy” Langer, Administrative Assistant, 12 years at Public Utilities.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/ehoqR7MJGL — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019

Robert “Bobby” Williams

Herbert “Bert” Snelling

And the only non-employee who lost their life Friday; Herbert Snelling, a contractor who was at Public Utility obtaining a permit. He was a resident of Virgina Beach.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/LUeyxRFamS — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019

You can watch the earlier press conference above, via CBS.

