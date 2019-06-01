comScore

Officials Identify the 12 Virginia Beach Shooting Victims; 11 Were City Employees

By Josh FeldmanJun 1st, 2019, 10:03 am

This morning Virginia Beach officials released the named of the 12 people who were killed in Friday’s horrific shooting.

11 of the 12 victims were employees of the city.

Below are the names of all 12 victims:

Laquita C. Brown

Tara Welch Gallagher

Mary Louise Gayle

Alexander Mikhail Gusev

Katherine A. Nixon

Richard H. Nettleton

Christopher Kelly Rapp

Ryan Keith Cox

Joshua A. Hardy

Michelle “Missy” Langer

Robert “Bobby” Williams

Herbert “Bert” Snelling

You can watch the earlier press conference above, via CBS.

