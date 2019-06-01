Officials Identify the 12 Virginia Beach Shooting Victims; 11 Were City Employees
This morning Virginia Beach officials released the named of the 12 people who were killed in Friday’s horrific shooting.
11 of the 12 victims were employees of the city.
Below are the names of all 12 victims:
Laquita C. Brown
Here is the confirmed list of victims – police implore the public to honor their memory.
Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake, Right-of-way agent.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/ypg3ffdBGh
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Tara Welch Gallagher
Tara Walsh Gallagher an engineer from Virginia Beach.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/czryzzMrIk
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Mary Louise Gayle
Mary Louise Gayle, a 24 year veteran of Public Works.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/y2kMXNThi0
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Alexander Mikhail Gusev
Alexander Mikhail Gusev, a 9-year employee of Public Works. pic.twitter.com/m7MeVrdSBo
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Katherine A. Nixon
Katherine A. Nixon, an engineer who spent a decade at Public Utilities. pic.twitter.com/f7lmUKTbmo
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Richard H. Nettleton
Richard Nettleton, a 28-year employee of Public Utilities from Norfolk, VA.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/EpTWGDU7kU
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Christopher Kelly Rapp
Christopher Kelly Rapp, less than a year with Public Works from Powhatan. pic.twitter.com/CSg7gDXia5
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Ryan Keith Cox
Ryan Keith Cox, Public Utilities account clerk.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/nfl12u6oEF
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Joshua A. Hardy
Joshua A. Hardy, Engineering Technician from VA Beach.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/zoOlUtkm3t
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Michelle “Missy” Langer
Michelle “Missy” Langer, Administrative Assistant, 12 years at Public Utilities.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/ehoqR7MJGL
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Robert “Bobby” Williams
Robert “Bobby” Williams, Special Projects Coordinator from Chesapeake.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/gCBCFyPVu1
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
Herbert “Bert” Snelling
And the only non-employee who lost their life Friday;
Herbert Snelling, a contractor who was at Public Utility obtaining a permit.
He was a resident of Virgina Beach.#LoveforVB pic.twitter.com/LUeyxRFamS
— errol barnett (@errolbarnett) June 1, 2019
You can watch the earlier press conference above, via CBS.
[image via screengrab]
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com