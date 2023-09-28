‘F**k Off!’ McCarthy And Gaetz Throw DOWN in Reported Closed Door Brawl

Caleb HoweSep 28th, 2023, 12:20 pm
 

McCarthy and Gaetz

When House Republicans meet in private lately there is almost always dirt to dish after the fact, usually involving Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and allies such as Reps. French Hill or Lauren Boebert, as the caucus remains at an impasse on spending, debt, and the possibility of a government shutdown.

On Thursday, Republicans in the House had a closed-door meeting about their many differences of opinion, a theme that has dogged McCarthy since winning the Speakership in a prolonged fight with the MAGA hold-outs that went through multiple voting rounds.

The wounded Republican leader has had difficulty all year keeping the caucus together, and the faction most vocally represented by Gaetz and Boebert has been a constant thorn, the current budget fight being no exception.

After the morning meeting, news began leaking on X (formerly Twitter) about the goings on. Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman reported on the latest (but by no means only) f-bomb moment.

It started with a particularly sore issue for the MAGA wing: Ukraine.

Gaetz and McCarthy reportedly battled it out over the wild allegation that McCarthy is actually paying people to trash Gaetz online, which prompted the speaker to dismissively laugh and say, “I’m not worried about you.”

And then Gaetz brought up Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX scandal. That got Arkansas Representative and McCarthy ally Hill to drop the F. Reportedly.

The battle in the GOP is taking place not just behind closed doors but in public, as the budget fight and other issues continue to put the farthest right at odds with McCarthy’s leadership.

Caleb Howe - Contributing Editor

