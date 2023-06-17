‘Oh Jesus!’ Lauren Boebert Gets Slammed By Dem After Being Scolded For Insulting Witness at Hearing

Democratic Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett went off on Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert after Boebert was scolded for being disrespectful to a witness.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform — which is headed by Kentucky GOP Rep. James Comer, who has been pursuing investigations of President Joe Biden and his family — held a hearing this week entitled “Death by a Thousand Regulations: The Biden Administration’s Campaign to Bury America in Red Tape.”

Late in that hearing, Boebert became argumentative with Prof. Sally Katzen, Professor of Practice and Distinguished Scholar in Residence

New York University School of Law and a witness for the Democrats on the committee, and was warned by the chair:

REP. BOEBERT: The family was threatened with fines of $10,000 per day, had their property misclassified as a wetland and were prevented from building their family home. It may not be a $2.5 million home like yours. But that sounds like a lot of red tape to me… PROF. KATZEN: Excuse me. I really take that as a personal… REP. BOEBERT: Do you disagree? PROF. KATZEN: …my home! REP. BOEBERT: Do you disagree that this was an overreach? PROF. KATZEN: I disagree that you’re casting aspersions on me or my… REP. BOEBERT: Mr. Chairman I yield. REP. RASKIN: Mr. Chairman, can we just ask all of our good members to respect the civility and decorum and the integrity of the witnesses who’ve come forward at their own expense to testify before us today? An insult is not a substitute for an argument. Your back to. CHAIR: Chair would advise the members to adhere to the House standard of decorum and proceed in order. Miss Crockett of Texas is recognized for 5 minutes.

Rep. Crockett promptly apologized to Prof. Katzen, slammed Boebert, and proceeded to rebut Boebert:

REP. CROCKETT: Oh. This committee runs my pressure up and– I do come prepared to committee and then there’s always somebody from this side that does something ridiculous that throws me all the way off. So. Oh, Jesus! Okay, so this where we gonna start Ms. Katzen! First of all, let me apologize because that was uncalled for. So let me do what she would never do, which is to be an adult in this room or in this chamber. So let me start there. I’m also going to start with some nonsense that she was trying to spew. And unlike Ms. Boebert, I am legally trained and I’ve passed a few bar exams and I also legislated before I got here. So I do want to start with correcting the record a little bit.

Crockett went through Boebert’s assertions about AFT, after which Katzen thanked her for her comments.

Watch above via House Oversight.

