‘Oh, My Goodness, Thank You!’ Newsmax’s James Rosen Taken Aback When He Gets Called on at Briefing – Ends Up Getting Blown Off

Newsmax Chief White House Correspondent James Rosen was taken aback and grateful when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on him at a briefing — then wound up blowing him off minutes later.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre was joined by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby to field questions on a variety of national security issues.

Rosen — not the most popular figure to roam the White House campus these days — was surprised and grateful when Jean-Pierre called on him to ask questions of Kirby. But within minutes, Jean-Pierre was blowing Rosen off and “moving on” after his welcome had quickly worn out:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: James, are you ready?

MR. ROSEN: Oh, my goodness…

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay.

MR. ROSEN: Thank you!

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: The floor is yours.

MR. ROSEN: Thank you. Admiral, one on Taiwan, if you would, and one on the Middle East very quickly. You keep telling us that U.S. policy hasn’t changed and that the United States does not support an independent Taiwan.

And yet, if we look at what Speaker Pelosi tweeted from the ground in Taiwan, her post actually states, quote, “America stands with Taiwan.”

We all know that Taiwan harbors ambitions towards independence. When the Speaker of the House says we stand with Taiwan — “America stands with Taiwan” — how can the Chinese construe that as anything else but that you’re supporting independence?

MR. KIRBY: I’ll let the Speaker speak for herself.

All I can tell you, James, is what I told you yesterday, and I’m happy to repeat it: Nothing has changed about our adherence to the One China policy. Nothing has changed about our stance on Taiwan independence, which is that we do not support Taiwan independence. And nothing has changed, James, about our commitments and how seriously we take those commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act.

Everything is consistent, James. I can’t say that any more clearly.

MR. ROSEN: So when she says, “America stands with Taiwan,” is she misstating administration policy?

MR. KIRBY: You — you should talk to Speaker Pelosi about her comments. I’m not going to parse —

MR. ROSEN: So, you don’t endorse that language?

MR. KIRBY: I’m not — I’m not saying that, James. I’m not going to speak for Speaker Pelosi. That’s beyond my writ.

I can speak for the administration when it comes to national security policy, and nothing has changed about our policy.

MR. ROSEN: On the Middle East, very quickly: Is the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps presently engaged in the conduct or support of terror activity?

MR. KIRBY: I think I know where this is getting.

MR. ROSEN: It’s — it’s — you don’t have to know. You just have to answer —

MR. KIRBY: No, I think I know where you’re getting with this. Look, I think the President has been very, very clear. And —

MR. ROSEN: It’s a yes or no: Are they or are they not conducting or supporting terror activity?

MR. KIRBY: The Iranian state is a —

MR. ROSEN: The IRGC is what I asked about.

MR. KIRBY: — is a state supporter of terrorism. And they support terrorist networks throughout the region. And when asked if he would be willing to lift the FTO designation of the IRGC as a function of the negotiations with — with Iran over the nuclear deal, the President said no.

MR. ROSEN: But are you — are you able to say the IRGC supports terror operations?

MR. KIRBY: I think I’ve answered the question.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: James, we’re moving on.