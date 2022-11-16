OUCH! Ivanka Skipped Trump Speech — And Minutes Later Announced She Was NOT Joining Campaign

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump blew off former President Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement speech and made an announcement of her own minutes after it started — she’s out!

On Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made what may have been the first presidential campaign announcement to take place at the site of an FBI raid, delivering what many considered an underwhelming, boring speech in which he promised to MAGAGA (Make America Great and Glorious Again).

Roger Stone, who calls Ivanka an “abortionist bitch,” was in attendance, and so was Jared Kushner (awkward).

But as NBC News reports, Ivanka was a hard pass on the roughly 69-minute speech — and even though this could have waited a day or two, announced during the speech that she’s skipping the campaign to spend more time not being on the campaign:

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter did not attend his speech Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he announced his 2024 bid for the White House. She said later won’t be participating in his third presidential campaign. “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said in a statement. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

“Many.”

That announcement was actually made, not in a statement, but in an interview with Fox News digital that was published while Trump was speaking, about midway through the announcement.

And a “source close to Ivanka” (perhaps Mimanka Mrump?) told Fox, “the decision to stay out of politics is not one she made ‘yesterday'” — which means the timing of the statement was not an accident.

