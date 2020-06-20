OUTBREAK: Six Trump Staffers Working on Tulsa Rally Test Positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump‘s campaign confirmed on Saturday that six advance staffers involved in the set-up and organization of the president’s campaign rally have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Communications director Tim Murtaugh issued a statement that quarantine procedures were enacted as soon as the results were known.

Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer.

The Trump campaign is checking the temperature of attendees before allowing them access to what promises to be an enormous gathering both inside and outside the venue in Tulsa.

MSNBC’s Josh Lederman reports that the campaign says none of those who tested positive, and those who came in close contact with those staffers, will not be in attendance at the rally on Saturday night.

The campaign says they are offering masks to people who want them at the rally, but are not requiring that anyone wear them. Judging by commentary from the Trump right on masks, and videos that are out from just the people waiting in line, and from the gates as people are entering, it is unlikely mask-wearing will be a major feature of the event.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

