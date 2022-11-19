‘Outright Lying’: Justice Alito Getting Burned at Stake as SCOTUS Leaker by MSNBC Hosts, Liberal Twitter

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito denied allegations he was behind leaking a 2014 Supreme Court ruling, which has many critics now branding him as the one who leaked the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Former anti-abortion activist Rev. Rob Schenck claimed through interviews with the New York Times and a letter sent to Chief Justice John Roberts that he was told the outcome of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby weeks before it became public in June 2014.

According to the report by Jodi Kantor and Jo Becker, Schenck prepared a public relations campaign ahead of the ruling and he even tipped off the president of Hobby Lobby, the company that would win the case.

According to the Times:

In early June 2014, an Ohio couple who were Mr. Schenck’s star donors shared a meal with Justice Alito and his wife, Martha-Ann. A day later, Gayle Wright, one of the pair, contacted Mr. Schenck, according to an email reviewed by The Times. “Rob, if you want some interesting news please call. No emails,” she wrote. Mr. Schenck said Mrs. Wright told him that the decision would be favorable to Hobby Lobby, and that Justice Alito had written the majority opinion. Three weeks later, that’s exactly what happened. The court ruled, in a 5-4 vote, that requiring family-owned corporations to pay for insurance covering contraception violated their religious freedoms.

As Law & Crime’s Aaron Keller notes, Alito vehemently denied the accusation that he leaked a ruling as “completely false” in a statement.

Critics weren’t buying it as Twitter became full to the brim with critics and numerous liberal pundits expressing shock at the revelation, and some even calling for Alito to be removed from the bench.

“This is really really shocking stuff. Also seems like someone is definitely outright lying and one of the people who may be just outright lying is Alito,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted in reaction.

This is really really shocking stuff. Also seems like someone is definitely outright lying and one of the people who may be just outright lying is Alito.https://t.co/eOtph5xbQJ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 19, 2022

“Alito is a disgrace to this nation and as dangerous as any terrorist. He must be forced off the Court,” Keith Olbermann wrote.

The Supreme Court Leaker – for Dobbs and Hobby Lobby – was Samuel Alito. Alito is a disgrace to this nation and as dangerous as any terrorist. He must be forced off the Court. https://t.co/rZIGJ4IMTc — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 19, 2022

The Supreme Court has shown it cannot investigate itself. The Senate Judiciary Committee must open an investigation immediately into the leaks and evidence of conflicts of interest among multiple Justices. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 19, 2022

There was no shortage of people now completely convinced Alito was the Dobbs leaker.

oh wow i wonder who the dobbs leaker could be https://t.co/MFUBAQP3k8 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) November 19, 2022

This story is stunning. In short: Alito himself leaked the Dobbs decision, and not only that, he's leaked his own opinions before, to right-wing litigants, so they could wine and dine other justices, and donate to their causes, to secure their vote. https://t.co/0LobfuibNu — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) November 19, 2022

How anyone could read this exposé of Sam Alito’s leak of the Hobby Lobby ruling in 2014 and not (1) yell out “This is crazy!” (2) conclude that Alito likely leaked the Dobbs opinion last spring, and (3) call for Congress to investigate this is beyond me. https://t.co/jt6h5GYhRs — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) November 19, 2022

I’m starting to worry that Samuel Alito may be an untrustworthy and immoral person. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 19, 2022

So we all agree that Alito also leaked the Dobbs opinion right https://t.co/opvDomr5UX — Imani Gandied Yams🍂 @angryblacklady@mstdn.social (@AngryBlackLady) November 19, 2022

Alito is now denying to the Times that he (or his wife) is the Supreme Court leaker. So what would Roberts do if his investigation proves Alito is the leaker? Answer: Nothing. https://t.co/3BX7UauY9n — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) November 19, 2022

We don’t know who leaked the Supreme Court opinions to conservative groups, but one justice certainly doth protest his own innocence Alito too loudly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2022

Today is a good day to investigate Ginni Thomas, Clarence Thomas AND Samuel Alito. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 19, 2022

Alito leaked Dobbs. Alito leaked Hobby Lobby. Worse, there’s an active conservative influence program to sway SCOTUS, one that John Roberts is turning a blind eye to. The Court is corrupt and bankrupt and pretending it isn’t deepens the rot of democracy. https://t.co/qh9PO04hAW — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 19, 2022

Elected Democrats are running with the implication, too.

This @nytimes article makes a strong case that Justice Alito leaked the @HobbyLobby outcome in 2014. https://t.co/9JylsQrGwn Was he the one who leaked the Dobbs decision in Roe? — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) November 19, 2022

This post may be updated with additional reactions.

