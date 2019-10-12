Oversight Dem Says Bill Barr’s Meeting with Fox’s Rupert Murdoch Should Be Investigated

California Democratic Congressman Harley Rouda — who sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform — told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that his committee should investigate the meeting between Trump Attorney General Bill Barr and Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, which was followed quickly by the resignation of anchor Shepard Smith.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah described the reported meeting between Barr and Murdoch, simultaneous with President Donald Trump’s attacks on Fox and shortly before the shock resignation of Shep Smith. He pointed out that Barr reportedly traveled all the way from DC to New York to meet with Murdoch.

“Now Shepard Smith resigns today, companies can do what they want, but is it proper, and is it something oversight would look at why, the United States attorney general who is so close to Trump went to meet with a media outlet to discuss things, or is that not within your purview?” Obeidallah asked.

“I think it is within our purview because we want to know, because you raise a very very important question here,” Rouda said. “What the hell is the attorney general of the United States doing meeting with the head of Fox? And for what purpose could that possibly be, especially in light of the fact this is happening exactly at the same time the president of the United States is saying Fox News isn’t being kind enough to him?”

“In fact, even said that their polling sucks,” Rouda continued, adding “literally that’s not my words, that’s his words. And I would suggest to the president maybe it’s not the polling that sucks, maybe it’s the people answering the poll think you suck.”

Reporting on Smith’s departure thus far suggests he was not forced out, and that he left over tensions with the network’s opinion hosts. On the other hand, that’s what investigations are for, isn’t it?

Listen to the clip above, via SiriusXM.

