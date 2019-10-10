Attorney General Bill Barr privately met with Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch at Murdoch’s home in New York, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported that Barr met with Murdoch on Wednesday evening:

“The meeting was held at Mr. Murdoch’s home in New York, according to someone familiar with it. It was unclear if anyone else attended or what was discussed. Aides to both Mr. Murdoch and Mr. Barr declined requests for comment on the meeting.”

News of the meeting comes just after President Donald Trump launched a broadside against Fox News this morning, complaining about polls, pundits and what he perceived as unfavorable coverage.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good Fox News Poll,” Trump said this morning. “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But Fox News is also much different than it used to be in the good old days.”

Trump also attacked some of his least favorite analysts and anchors employed by the network, naming Andrew Napolitano, Donna Brazile and Shepard Smith.

“With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme … Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!” Trump said.

Mediaite has reached out to Fox Corporation for comment and will update if we hear back.

