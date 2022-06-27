In a new statement by Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the Speaker of the House outlined her legislative response to the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, going as far to suggest eliminating the filibuster.

Pelosi released this statement on Monday, three days after the Supreme Court announced the 5-4 ruling, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case that had been standing as precedent for nearly fifty years.

The Speaker of the House wrote that the decision displayed “the Supreme Court’s disrespect for a woman’s freedom over her reproductive health.”

Pelosi highlighted that House Democrats have been anticipating this ruling “preparing for the possibility of this tragic outcome,” she said continuing “Our Caucus has been exploring avenues to protect the health and freedom of American women.”

The Speaker then listed bullet points outlining the goals of the legislation to be introduced. She specifically highlighted protecting “personal data stored in reproductive health apps,” clarifying that “Americans have the Constitutional right to travel freely,” across the country, and passing the Women’s Health Protection Act, legislation that would “enshrine Roe v. Wade into the law of the land.”

Pelosi then mentioned Justice Clarence Thomas’ “disturbing” concurring opinion from Friday’s ruling, writing that it “confirmed many of our deepest fears about where this decision may lead.”

“Taking aim at additional long-standing precedent and cherished privacy rights,” continued the Speaker, referencing Thomas’ suggestion for the court to reconsider cases on contraception access, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

Pelosi says that in response “Legislation is being introduced to further codify [these] freedoms.” Pelosi urged the Democratic Party to continue the movement in opposition to the ruling, “[w]hile this extremist Supreme Court works to punish and control the American people.”

In the statement’s conclusion, Pelosi called out former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for their Supreme Court appointments, highlighting that “elections have ramifications.”

“It is essential that we protect and expand our pro-choice Majorities in the House and Senate,” she argued, specifically calling to “eliminate the filibuster so that we can restore women’s fundamental rights – and freedom for every American.”

This is a stronger position than Pelosi has generally taken, as she typically leaves the filibuster debate for the Senate to comment on.

