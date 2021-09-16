Pelosi Mocks ‘What’s-His-Name’ Trump: If He Runs in 2024 He’ll Be the First Twice-Impeached, Twice-Defeated President

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi mocked the idea of former President Donald Trump running again in 2024 during a Cambridge University event Thursday.

It is almost a given at this point that Trump will run for president again, though he has not announced a decision yet. The former president has been very vocal in recent weeks criticizing President Joe Biden on Afghanistan and continuing to push the big lie about the 2020 election.

Pelosi referred to Trump as “what’s-his-name” when she talked about the riots at the Capitol he stoked, reviewing the horrors of January 6th.

The Speaker talked about the second impeachment of the former president, saying, “Near-term review will show magnificent presentations on the part of our presenters… Impeachment in itself is a penalty.”

Even though he wasn’t convicted, she added, he’s “always impeached. Twice.”

Pelosi also made a point of saying, “I don’t ever talk about him. I mean, I reference him from time to time with ‘what’s-his-name.'”

“If he wants to run again, he’ll be the first president who was impeached twice and defeated twice,” she said, to applause from the audience.

You can watch the video above.

