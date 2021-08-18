House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) praised President Joe Biden on Tuesday for taking “decisive” action in Afghanistan.

Pelosi was asked in an interview with San Francisco’s KPIX whether Biden should have left a “stronger” military presence in Afghanistan. “May I just say that I commend the president for the action that he took,” Pelosi replied. “It was strong, it was decisive, and it was the right thing to do. We should have been out of Afghanistan a while back.”

She said the country was in “disarray” and that it had “to be corrected,” adding, “It is my understanding from the assurances we have received that the military will be there negotiating with the Taliban for the safe exit of American citizens and friends, people who have helped us, our allies there.”

As many as 15,000 Americans were still in the country as of Tuesday in the aftermath of the Taliban’s weekend takeover.

Watch above via KPIX.

