Vice President Mike Pence was in the Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump earlier Monday, the first time both men have met since the violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last Wednesday.

There’s been some reporting that the relationship between the president and vice president has been fractured, given the rioting last week and how Pence was personally the target of some of the Trump supporters and how the president reportedly did not call his own vice president right away.

One anonymous senior administration official framed the meeting in a statement to reporters as “a good conversation” reflecting on the last four years.

“They reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans, and pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term,” the statement adds.

Last week CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that the relationship between the president and vice president is the lowest it’s ever been, and that “the president never called to check in on his most loyal deputy while he was on the Senate floor being evacuated because of what was going on, including the people who were trying to target the vice president based on witnesses.”

