People Can’t Stop Watching Boris Johnson Interview Answer: ‘One of the Oddest Things You’ll See Today’

By Josh FeldmanJun 25th, 2019, 2:47 pm

Boris Johnson, a leading candidate to be the next British prime minister, gave a rather interesting answer to a question about what he does to relax that has gotten a lot of attention on social media.

In a talkRADIO interview, Johnson was asked by Ross Kempsell how he relaxes. He said the following (but know that any feeble attempts at transcription can’t do justice to the actual video):

JOHNSON: I… I… I like to paint. I make things. I like to…

KEMPSELL: What do you make?

JOHNSON: I make… I have a thing where I make models of… I mean, when I was Mayor of London, we built a beautiful… I make buses.

KEMPSELL: You make models of buses?

JOHNSON: I make models of buses… So what I do is, well I don’t make models of buses, I get, I get old, um, wooden crates, right? And then I paint them and they have two… suppose it’s a box that’s been used to contain two wine bottles, right? And it will have a… dividing thing. And I turn it into a bus and I put passengers… you really want to know this?”

KEMPSELL: You’re making buses. You’re making cardboard buses. Okay. That’s what you do to enjoy yourself.

JOHNSON: I paint the passengers enjoying themselves.

KEMPSELL: Okay, great.

JOHNSON: On the wonderful bus.

Politicians talking about hobbies and their personal lives generally result in odd moments (look at last week’s NYT questions with 2020 Democratic candidates), but the Twitter video of Johnson’s answer has gotten a ton of views today and people cannot get enough of it:

It was certainly an odd moment, but keep in mind “running through fields of wheat” was already taken.

