Boris Johnson, a leading candidate to be the next British prime minister, gave a rather interesting answer to a question about what he does to relax that has gotten a lot of attention on social media.

In a talkRADIO interview, Johnson was asked by Ross Kempsell how he relaxes. He said the following (but know that any feeble attempts at transcription can’t do justice to the actual video):

JOHNSON: I… I… I like to paint. I make things. I like to… KEMPSELL: What do you make? JOHNSON: I make… I have a thing where I make models of… I mean, when I was Mayor of London, we built a beautiful… I make buses. BJ: I make, I have a thing where I make models of… When I was mayor of London… I make, buses. KEMPSELL: You make models of buses? JOHNSON: I make models of buses… So what I do is, well I don’t make models of buses, I get, I get old, um, wooden crates, right? And then I paint them and they have two… suppose it’s a box that’s been used to contain two wine bottles, right? And it will have a… dividing thing. And I turn it into a bus and I put passengers… you really want to know this?” KEMPSELL: You’re making buses. You’re making cardboard buses. Okay. That’s what you do to enjoy yourself. JOHNSON: I paint the passengers enjoying themselves. KEMPSELL: Okay, great. JOHNSON: On the wonderful bus.

Politicians talking about hobbies and their personal lives generally result in odd moments (look at last week’s NYT questions with 2020 Democratic candidates), but the Twitter video of Johnson’s answer has gotten a ton of views today and people cannot get enough of it:

This was the very posh British version of “I love lamp.” https://t.co/CpRRpRtmvB — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 25, 2019

This has broken me. I’ve watched it three times and I am unable to stop crying laughing. https://t.co/RaqzUkVeIU — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) June 25, 2019

The current scene in Johnson campaign HQ: aides frantically making buses out of wine boxes, for a photo call later https://t.co/JF2SDGKHIw — Jonathan Freedland (@Freedland) June 25, 2019

Boris Johnson paints things on buses for a hobby, as well as a career. This answer to @rosskempsell is one of the oddest things you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/Mlx7KnpU3x — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 25, 2019

until i see boris produce one of his shitty wine-box bus models, i refuse to believe that they exist — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) June 25, 2019

It was certainly an odd moment, but keep in mind “running through fields of wheat” was already taken.

