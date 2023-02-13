‘People Don’t Need to Worry About Aliens’: John Kirby Dismisses Newsmax Reporter’s Question About Airborne Objects

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismissed a Newsmax reporter’s question about whether the aerial crafts the U.S. military shot down in recent days were piloted by aliens.

After shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon last week, U.S. and/or Canadian forces have shot down an additional three objects, over Alaska, northwest Canada, and Lake Huron.

Officials have been less forthcoming as to the nature of the latter three, though that may be because the government doesn’t know much either.

“There are two big questions around the episodes: What were the craft? And why does the United States appear to be seeing more suddenly, and shooting down more?” the New York Times reported. “There are no answers to the first question yet. American officials do not know what the objects were, much less their purpose or who sent them.”

During Monday’s press briefing, Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen asked Kirby a question that was all but inevitable at this point.

The NatSec spokesman told Rosen to Kirb any potential enthusiasm he has about aliens flying over the country:

ROSEN: Thank you, Admiral. Naturally, I have two questions, one on the unexplained aerial phenomena, and the second will be on the Russia/Ukraine war. My understanding is that the top officials at the Pentagon, when asked explicitly if they were ruling out any kind of extraterrestrial presence, that they weren’t ruling anything out. And yet, at the beginning of today’s briefing – albeit with her usual winning smile – Ms. [Karine] Jean Pierre seemed to rule out any extraterrestrial activity. KIRBY: I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens with respect to these craft. Period. I don’t think there’s any more that needs to be said there.

Kirby’s quick dismissal of the aliens hypothesis raises the question of whether the aliens have dirt on Kirby the government knows more about the crafts than it is letting on.

