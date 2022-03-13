Pfizer’s CEO believes that a fourth dose of his company’s Covid-19 vaccine is “necessary.”

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, Pfizer chief Albert Bourla told anchor Margaret Brennan that he thinks the Pfizer vaccine will be needed annually, much as a flu shot is administered now. He added that he believes a fourth shot of the vaccine will be required to prevent against infections.

“It is necessary, a fourth booster right now,” Bourla said. “The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths.”

The Pfizer CEO added, “It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”

Bourla went on to discuss his company’s goal of making a vaccine which will protect against all Covid-19 variants going forward, and one that will last longer.

“We are working very diligently right now, it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including omicron, but also something that can protect for at least a year,” Bourla said. “And if we be able to achieve that, then I think it is very easy to follow and remember so that we can go back to really the way used to live.”

Watch above, via CBS.

