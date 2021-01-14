comScore

WATCH LIVE: PRESIDENT-ELECT BIDEN ADDRESSES COVID, ECONOMIC CRISES

PHOTOS: Abe Lincoln Bust, Blown-Up Trump Photos Among Items Carried Out During Moving Day at the White House

By Reed RichardsonJan 14th, 2021, 5:06 pm

White House Staffers Remove Bust of Abraham Lincoln

With less than a week left before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Trump White House is beginning to be cleared out.

Over the past day, the White House has been abuzz with activity, as moving trucks and hand carts could be see around the building and some staffers, including White House economic adviser and election fraud dead-ender Peter Navarro, could be seen toting decorative items outside on the grounds.

Three staffers were seen on C-Span leaving the West Wing on Thursday afternoon, one of which was carrying a bust of Abraham Lincoln that was due to be returned to a museum. Incoming presidents routinely pick different items from national artifacts to decorate their White House and reflect their personal taste and principles.

Navarro, a hard-line China hawk, was seen carrying a blown-up photograph of a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinpingb.

And video captures White House staffers rolling in hand carts and loading up boxes of documents as they emptied out the offices that will soon be occupied by the Biden administration.

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: