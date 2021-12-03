A plumber at a Houston, Texas megachurch belonging to televangelist Joel Osteen made a shocking discovery in the wall behind a toilet — envelopes stuffed full of cash.

The plumber, named Justin, called into a local radio show to tell the story from November 10, 2021.

“It was just unbelievable!” George Lindsey, host of the Morning Bullpen at 100.3 The Bull, recalled. “The things he was telling us that they found in the walls.”

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” Lindsey recounted the caller saying. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

Justin then explained that he contacted his supervisor and turned over all the money. A representative from Lakewood Church confirmed Justin’s story to local media.

“We were like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Lindsey added. “So, then he relayed to us that in 2014 there was a big story about money being stolen from Lakewood Church that they never recovered.”

“Don’t you want to know what happened, I mean they stole the money, but they didn’t get it out of the wall. Did they have an accident, you know what I mean? It’s like, why did they never go back? If it’s that money, why did they never go back?” Lindsey said.

Local media in Houston reported:

In fact, the Houston Police Department is still investigating the seven-year-old case involving the disappearance of $600,000. It’s unclear how much money the plumber discovered, but the case raises a lot of questions.

