Trump Nemesis Triggers MAGA With Appearance In Pop Superstar’s New Video

Conservatives and MAGA adherents completely melted down on social media after former Canadian Prime Minister and Trump foe Justin Trudeau was spotted in his pop star girlfriend Katy Perry’s music video.

Perry posted a promo clip for her latest single, “Watch it Burn,” on TikTok, with the caption, “Ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck.”

Although the song’s actual video features dark themes, the teaser is light-hearted, and showcases Trudeau — resigned from office in early 2025 after a precipitous decline in public approval over the high cost of living — and other background dancers literally jumping back and forth in the background.

Political pundits were appalled at Trudeau’s cameo and MAGA critics took aim at the 54-year-old’s boyish behavior in the clip:

Let’s check in on Justin Trudeau…. 54 years old btw… pic.twitter.com/xgIajcW6Q0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 10, 2026

Fox & Friends Weekend host Griff Jenkins referred to the performance as “the video of the week” on Saturday’s show.

“What are you doing, bro?” Jenkins exclaimed. “Literally, a 54-year-old grown man dancing in his girlfriend — Katy Perry, remember, he divorced his wife after leaving the prime minister’s office. I don’t know what you say about this other than, that is weird!”

“It was not on my bingo card for Fidel Castro’s grandson,” quipped co-host Rachel Campos Duffy, in an attempt to repeat the conspiracy theory that Trudeau is the biological son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Conservative outlet The Daily Wire quipped, “Now that he’s done destroying Canada, Trudeau is a background dancer for Katy Perry.”

Now that he’s done destroying Canada, Trudeau is a background dancer for Katy Perry. pic.twitter.com/LdvRZtQ2Fl — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 10, 2026

Right-wing influencer Ian Miles Cheong wrote, “Katy Perry is 41 years old. She’s dressed like a child while Justin Trudeau jumps around with her like a child with ADHD.”

Katy Perry is 41 years old. She's dressed like a child while Justin Trudeau jumps around with her like a child with ADHD. pic.twitter.com/pTBB4FAYeN — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) July 10, 2026

Influencer “Lord Bebo,” who’s followed by former MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, called it “a weird career after being the PM of Canada,” adding, “I have to admit, he is much better qualified for this job and also better at it.”

🇨🇦‼️🚨 Trudeau jumping as background guy for Katy Perry is kinda cute I admit … neverthe less a weird career after being the PM of Canada I have to admit, he is much better qualified for this job and also better at it. pic.twitter.com/8dSX3Sj32E — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 10, 2026

MAGA author Dr. Jebra Faushay threw “wokeness” to the wind when she posted, “Katy Perry is dressed like a giant toddler while Justin Trudeau bops around like a retard. Pure cringe.”

Katy Perry is dressed like a giant toddler while Justin Trudeau bops around like a retard. Pure cringe. pic.twitter.com/d6a9HzFHQ3 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 10, 2026

More MAGA reax below:

Meanwhile Justin Trudeau… I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/KLBfuBlcvC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2026

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is jumping around like a clown with Katy Perry. These leaders are so feminine… pic.twitter.com/tGrVVghJ3p — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) July 10, 2026

Here is some white trash. Talentless hack, Katy Perry with soy boy cuck former dictator Justin Trudeau bouncing up and down like children. Trudeau destroys Canada and acts like he does not have a care in the world. pic.twitter.com/0DXfQbYYBi — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) July 11, 2026

Justin Trudeau now does stupid TikTok videos with Katy Perry… TBH: I'm waiting for him to go back to doing blackface.pic.twitter.com/45nr1IIkqz — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 10, 2026

Katy Perry is dressed like a 16 year old and Trudeau looks like a stalker. They truly deserve each other. https://t.co/Hkgwhj7tY6 — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) July 11, 2026

Justin Trudeau‘s resume: – Fidel Castro’s son

– snowboard instructor

– My friend’s kindergarten French teacher at a private school in Vancouver

– blackface enthusiast

– Prime Minister of Canada

– Closeted gay man

– backup dancer for Katy Perry https://t.co/DehMpNxof0 — Raq (@raqisright) July 10, 2026

Watch the clip above via Fox & Friends Weekend.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!