Trump Nemesis Triggers MAGA With Appearance In Pop Superstar’s New Video
Conservatives and MAGA adherents completely melted down on social media after former Canadian Prime Minister and Trump foe Justin Trudeau was spotted in his pop star girlfriend Katy Perry’s music video.
Perry posted a promo clip for her latest single, “Watch it Burn,” on TikTok, with the caption, “Ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck.”
Although the song’s actual video features dark themes, the teaser is light-hearted, and showcases Trudeau — resigned from office in early 2025 after a precipitous decline in public approval over the high cost of living — and other background dancers literally jumping back and forth in the background.
Political pundits were appalled at Trudeau’s cameo and MAGA critics took aim at the 54-year-old’s boyish behavior in the clip:
Fox & Friends Weekend host Griff Jenkins referred to the performance as “the video of the week” on Saturday’s show.
“What are you doing, bro?” Jenkins exclaimed. “Literally, a 54-year-old grown man dancing in his girlfriend — Katy Perry, remember, he divorced his wife after leaving the prime minister’s office. I don’t know what you say about this other than, that is weird!”
“It was not on my bingo card for Fidel Castro’s grandson,” quipped co-host Rachel Campos Duffy, in an attempt to repeat the conspiracy theory that Trudeau is the biological son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
Conservative outlet The Daily Wire quipped, “Now that he’s done destroying Canada, Trudeau is a background dancer for Katy Perry.”
Right-wing influencer Ian Miles Cheong wrote, “Katy Perry is 41 years old. She’s dressed like a child while Justin Trudeau jumps around with her like a child with ADHD.”
Influencer “Lord Bebo,” who’s followed by former MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, called it “a weird career after being the PM of Canada,” adding, “I have to admit, he is much better qualified for this job and also better at it.”
MAGA author Dr. Jebra Faushay threw “wokeness” to the wind when she posted, “Katy Perry is dressed like a giant toddler while Justin Trudeau bops around like a retard. Pure cringe.”
More MAGA reax below:
Watch the clip above via Fox & Friends Weekend.
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