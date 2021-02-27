Politico Reporter Apologizes for Reposting Sexist Kamala Harris Meme After Hours of Defending It and Getting Dragged

Politico reporter Marc Caputo apologized for and deleted his retweet of an offensive meme attacking Vice President Kamala Harris, but only after spending several hours defending himself from intense online criticism, and the meme as “funny.”

On Friday, Caputo retweeted a meme from a now-locked Twitter account that featured a photo of a scantily-clad model who had posted the picture with the caption “Sitting,” and which was re-captioned “Kamala Harris on the Senate’s $15/hour minimum wage legislation.”

Activist and guest Mediaite columnist Reecie Colbert posted a screenshot of the offensive meme and criticizing it as racist and sexist.

Again…driving the anti-#MVPHarris Blame the Black woman for $15 minimum wage not going through narrative is not about passing a bill (Manchin/Sinema will block). It’s to erode her political capital & as shown ⬇️ misogynior

The theme of the offending meme is progressive critics’ idea that VP Harris can unilaterally decide the fate of the $15 an hour minimum wage provision that will likely be stripped from the Senate version of the Covid relief package on procedural grounds.

After retweeting the meme, Caputo parried several criticisms from Twitter users making similar criticisms.

“I’m glad you think misogynoir is funny you lowlife,” wrote a user named Michelle B. Young.

In reply, Caputo wrote “1) that’s not this,” and cracked “2) who intentionally follows a “low life”?”

Then, in another reply thread, he called the meme funny and mocked the criticism, writing “It was funny. But as I’ve said before: Twitter is where humor goes to die of abuse and neglect”.

Caputo defended the post, and taunted critics, for hours.

This is a reaction among many of a regular non-political person on Twitter who happens also to be a Kamala Harris fan (below) I would find it hard to call him “sexist” or his tweet that You shouldn’t be tweeting false inflammatory statements (repost)https://t.co/HX6CpUxsAj — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 26, 2021

This isn’t what you say, regardless of you needlessly bringing race and gender into it But for more https://t.co/ohgXl7gsFR — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 26, 2021

I think the problem with that take you’re highlighting is it’s ultimately based on this idea that the VP can sort of run roughshod over the Parliamentarian in a 50-50 Senate (I don’t think the VP) — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 26, 2021

Repeating false statements and making new false claims doesn’t make them true — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 26, 2021

Finally, Caputo announced he had deleted his retweet, writing “I’ve un-retweeted an image from a viral meme concerning Kamala Harris. Forwarding that tweet was a lapse in judgment that I regret.”

As another user noted, however, that “viral meme” hadn’t exactly racked up monster stats.

The “viral meme” in question: 8 RTs 39 Likes pic.twitter.com/JRDTOZ0WxO — “Scott” 🏳️‍🌈🌋 (@is_that_a_read) February 27, 2021

Caputo has thus far not deleted his responses to the criticism that was levelled against him.

