Poll Shows Biden and Trump Voters Agree on One Thing: Free Britney!

Supporters of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump don’t agree on much, but a new poll finds them in near-lockstep on the momentous issue of pop star Britney Spears.

A new poll from YouGov measured public opinion about Spears, as the plight of the iconic star has captivated the media, especially after Spears delivered shocking testimony last week in an effort to end the court-ordered conservatorship under which she has lived since 2008.

The poll showed consistent support for Spears among all respondents, with 50 percent holding a favorable view of the pop superstar versus just 25 percent who view her unfavorably, and a whopping 65 percent saying they support her bid to end the conservatorship, versus only ten percent who opopose.

Those findings were relatively consistent between Biden and Trump voters, although Trump voters gave Spears a significantly lower net favorability score (50% favorable vs. 29% unfavorable) than Biden voters (51% vs. 21%).

But when asked “Do you support or oppose the conservatorship of Britney Spears being terminated, as she requested?”, the results were remarkably similar. Among Biden voters, 74 percent support Spears, while 7 percent oppose. Among Trump voters, 65 percent support Spears’ legal position, while 11 percent oppose. Given the sample sizes, that’s basically within the margin of error.

Support for Spears was lowest among self-identified independent voters, with 57% supporting the end of the conservatorship and 10 percent opposing it. But independents were also least likely to consider themselves armchair legal experts.

Respondents were also asked “Do you have a good idea of what a legal ‘conservatorship’ is, or not?,” and an overconfident 56 percent responded “yes,” including 67 percent of Biden voters, 67 percent of Trump voters, and a slightly more reasonable 50 percent of indies.

