‘Priceless’ Video Shows Fearless Ukrainian Man Trolling Enemy Tanks With Offer to Tow Them Back to Russia

Many videos have gone viral since Vladimir Putin decided that Russia would invade Ukraine and attempt to overthrow and kill Volodymyr Zelensky, mostly showing scenes of conflict. But a few have been amazing moments from Ukrainian civilians, including one that’s rocketing across the web on Saturday featuring the trolling of Russian tanks.

The video has English subtitles that everyone is treating as a correct translation, and so I will too.

In it, Russian tanks are stalled out on the side of the road, and the person filming from his car drives up to one and offers some assistance.

A priceless exchange of a brave Ukrainian citizen with Russian army stuck out of fuel. ENGLISH SUBTITLES. [Thanks to my Ukrainian friend for transcription and translation] pic.twitter.com/Rar3WRXEwD — Ali 🇺🇦🕊 (@aliostad) February 26, 2022

“Are you broken down?” he asks the armed troops.

“Out of fuel,” they respond.

“Can I tow you back… to Russia?” the driver asks.

Even the Russian soldiers had to laugh at that one.

“Priceless exchange’ is a good description. Another might be “balls of steel.”

Watch above, from Twitter, via The Daily Beast.

