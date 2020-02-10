Prosecutors Seeking Roger Stone Get Prison Sentence of 7 to 9 Years

Roger Stone, you may remember, was found guilty back in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Prosecutors are now seeking a sentence for Stone of seven to nine years. Per NBC News:

Prosecutors said the sentence of 87 to 108 months is consistent with the guideline sentence outlined by federal law. In a 26-page memo, prosecutors said that “Roger Stone obstructed Congress’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness.”

Stone is set to be sentenced next week on the 20th.

