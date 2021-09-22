Psaki Blames Boris Johnson for Biden Not Taking Questions in Oval Office

White House press secretary Jen Psaki faulted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for the rancorous end to his Tuesday appearance with President Joe Biden.

Psaki was asked about the issue by a reporter at her daily press conference on Wednesday, who asked her to address “what transpired in the Oval Office … when we were all in there trying to hear from the president and the prime minister.”

“Well, the British prime minister in the American Oval Office called on British reporters,” the reporter noted. “And then when American reporters tried to call the American President, we were escorted out, to put it that way.”

Psaki responded by blaming Johnson for failing to notify White House officials prior to the event that he wanted to take questions.

“Well, I think in that circumstance — and I think our relationship with the United Kingdom and with Prime Minister Johnson is so strong and abiding,” Psaki said. “We will be able to move forward beyond this, but he called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance.”

The White House pool reporter on Tuesday, CBS’ Steven Portnoy, said later in the day that the incident led reporters to file down to Psaki’s office to express what he referred to as a “formal complaint.”

