White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to defend President Joe Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, after opposition from one key Democrat imperiled that nomination.

To briefly recap: Tanden’s past tweets attacking senators — including Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders — came up during her recent confirmation hearing. This past Friday, Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) said he’s going to oppose her confirmation, citing her past partisan attacks. And with the Senate at 50/50, this means Tanden’s not likely to get confirmed unless one Republican senator votes for her.

During Monday’s press briefing, Psaki was asked by one reporter about Biden backing Tanden, given his talk of a new tone in Washington and Tanden’s past rhetoric.

Psaki said that Biden still wants to work with Republicans and, when specifically asked about Tanden’s past comments, said, “I think that the fact the president nominated her to be running OMB reflects his view that she’s the right person to be in his Cabinet, to be overseeing the budget, and that her qualifications, her history of working across the aisle with people of different groups who have different points of view, is a reflection of how she would do that role.”

CONFIRMATIONS: Reporter: “Is the President OK with the language & rhetoric that Neera Tanden has used in direction of other members of Congress…?” Psaki: “I think the fact that the President nominated her…reflects his view that she’s the right person to be in his Cabinet.” pic.twitter.com/6KrCKKHHVd — Forbes (@Forbes) February 22, 2021

