Push to Call Witnesses in Trump Trial Grows After Report on Trump’s Call With Kevin McCarthy During Riots

Right now it is very doubtful that witnesses will be called in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

But there are renewed calls for Democrats to call witnesses with new reporting that Trump’s heated call with Kevin McCarthy the day of the riots included him saying, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are” (an account confirmed by at least one Republican member of Congress):

This is very significant. There should be testimony about it. Still time for House managers to ask for witnesses. https://t.co/mLULLfulZw — Ross Garber (@rossgarber) February 12, 2021

It’s clear that the point when Trump knew Pence was in danger, and his reaction when officials called him to ask him to call off the insurrectionists, are material facts in dispute which may affect how some senators vote. The House needs to call witnesses. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 13, 2021

Call witnesses. Call Meadows, Oence, and McCarthy. The story is, no doubt, worse than we know. Trump was rooting for the violent rioters. Call witnesses. https://t.co/soF0jF9GQK — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 13, 2021

Call witnesses — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) February 13, 2021

Would like to think @RepRaskin et al are grappling *right now* with all the news that broke tonight and reconsidering the position, which they were seemingly bullied into by Dem leadership, that they shouldn’t call witnesses. What a disappointment if they proceed as planned. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) February 13, 2021

It’s just so wrong that there haven’t been any witnesses. This trial is just too important to not have witnesses. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 13, 2021

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) call

┳┻|⊂ﾉ witnesses

┻┳| — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) February 13, 2021

Maybe Democrats should call witnesses… https://t.co/HFtWG6sXZp — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 13, 2021

How can they not call witnesses now? https://t.co/NUq3rfbxGB — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 13, 2021

Trump’s defense lawyers’ bogus bad faith complaints about the need for more evidence, and the bombshell evidence emerging this evening, means the House Managers should seek to call witnesses in the impeachment trial. — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) February 13, 2021

Call McCarthy and other witnesses to call with Trump during the assault to testify. Seems pretty clear to me that Trump was not concerned with anyone’s wellbeing – just his political future. https://t.co/XtgDpQhoOQ — Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) February 13, 2021

If Democrats don't call witnesses, they deserve to lose. https://t.co/KTvZldBFMy — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 13, 2021

The CNN scoop blows up two Trump defenses: That he wanted rioters to be peaceful (LOL), and that he wielded into action to contain the damage. As evidence of Trump's behind-the-scenes sociopathy mounts, it becomes clearer that Dems must CALL WITNESSES:https://t.co/dHdE5RvYJC — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 13, 2021

If only the Democrats held the majority in the senate we could call witnesses. Wait a second… #CallWitnesses https://t.co/BYMdTrQyRA — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 13, 2021

What's the Democratic argument against calling witnesses? This can be done with a majority vote, no? https://t.co/v46SHkQjHU — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) February 13, 2021

