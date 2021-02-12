comScore Push to Call Witnesses in Trump Trial Grows After Report on Trump’s Call With Kevin McCarthy During Riots

Push to Call Witnesses in Trump Trial Grows After Report on Trump’s Call With Kevin McCarthy During Riots

By Josh FeldmanFeb 12th, 2021, 10:36 pm

Eugene Goodman Honored With Standing Ovation, Congressional Gold Medal for Heroism During Capitol Riot

Right now it is very doubtful that witnesses will be called in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

But there are renewed calls for Democrats to call witnesses with new reporting that Trump’s heated call with Kevin McCarthy the day of the riots included him saying, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are” (an account confirmed by at least one Republican member of Congress):

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: