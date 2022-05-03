President Joe Biden spoke to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday and addressed the leaked draft decision from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade if issued as the Court’s official opinion in late June. Biden denounced the draft as “radical” and suggested its language could pave the way for the Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage in the U.S.

“It concerns me a great deal that after 50 years we’ll decide a woman doesn’t have the right to choose,” Biden started.

“But even more equally profound is the rationale used and it would mean that every other decision related to the notion of privacy is thrown into question. I realize this goes back a long way but one of the debates I had with Robert Bork was whether Griswald versus Connecticut should stand as well,” Biden added, referring to his time as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The state of Connecticut said the privacy of your bedroom, husband and wife or couple could use contraception, using contraception was a violation of the law. If the rationale of this decision as relief was to be sustained the whole range of rights are in question,” he continued.

“A whole range of rights are in question,” the president argued. “The idea we’re letting the states, localities, make those decisions would be a fundamental shift from what we’ve done. So it goes far beyond in my view. If it becomes the law and if what is written is what remains goes far beyond the concerns of whether or not there is the right to choose.”

Biden continued, listing specific rights he believed would be endangered by Alito’s decision:

It goes to other basic rights. The right to marry, the right to determine a whole range of things because one of the issues that this court, many members of the court, a number of the members of the court have not acknowledged is that there is a right to privacy in our constitution. I strongly believe there is. I think the decision in Griswald was correct overruling. I think the decision in Roe was correct because of the right to privacy. There are limitations on it but it cannot be denied.

“Do you think that this leak has irreparably changed the court?” asked a reporter.

“If this decision holds, it is quite a radical decision. And again, the underlying premise. I have not had a chance to thoroughly go into the report. But it basically says all the decisions relating to your private life, who you marry, whether or not you decide to conceive a child or not,” Biden responded.

“Whether or not you can have an abortion, a range of other decisions, how you raise your child, what does this do — does this mean in Florida they can decide they’ll pass a law saying same-sex marriage is not permissible? Against the law in Florida? So there is a whole — a fundamental shift in American jurisprudence,” the president argued.

“Will you do away with the filibuster to codify Roe?” Asked another reporter

“I’m not prepared to make those judgments now about — but, you know, I think the codification of Roe makes a lot of sense,” Biden responded.

“Look, think what Roe says. Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded. That the existence of the human life and being is a question, is it at the moment of conception, is it six months, six weeks, is it quickening like Aquinas argued? The idea that we’ll make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court, I think it goes way overboard,” he concluded.

Biden was then asked how the leaked decision might impact the midterm elections, to which the president responded he had not yet considered the political implications.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

