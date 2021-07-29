Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as a “tyrant” on Thursday for imposing a mask mandate in the House of Representatives.

“She’d probably call you a moron,” host Bill Hemmer told Massie, alluding to Pelosi’s comment a day earlier that House Minority Kevin McCarthy was a “moron” for opposing the mask mandate.

“A year ago, she called me a dangerous nuisance on national television and I took it as a compliment,” Massie replied. “If she had just called me a nuisance I would be offended. But she knows we’re effective. She reinstituted this mask mandate the day after we filed the case in federal court. We will take it all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to. She’s a tyrant and a hypocrite.”

Along with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Ralph Norman (R-SC), Massie filed suit against Pelosi over the mask mandate. All three of the plaintiffs were hit with a $500 fine in May for refusing to wear masks in the House Chamber.

“They are going to do this to our kids,” Massie said in Thursday’s interview. “They’re going to do it to our soldiers. And they’re going to do it to you at work. They’re going to make you wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated.”

Massie cited the 27th Amendment — which forbids changing a House member’s salary in the middle of their term — and said he believed the provision made Pelosi’s fine unconstitutional. “She’s taking it directly out of our salary, which runs contrary to the Constitution. The courts usually won’t get involved in these squabbles inside the House, but when they violate the Constitution — we believe the courts are going to take this case up because of the way in which she’s collecting the fine.”

In light of Pelosi’s newest mask mandate — which came two months after the fines were imposed — Hemmer asked Massie, “Will you now back down and wear one?”

“Hell no, I’m not backing down,” Massie responded. “In fact, I’m not wearing one if she wants to fine me again. And we may have more co-litigants in this case, more plaintiffs. I’ve got more people asking if they can join the lawsuit now.”

Watch above via Fox News.

