Reporter Asks Psaki ‘Why Not’ Send U.S. Troops Into Ukraine After Atrocities Committed by Russia

A White House reporter confronted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday and asked why the United States and its NATO allies can’t militarily attack Russia over its actions in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

“Why shouldn’t the images from the atrocities from Bucha compel a worldwide unified coalition kinetic response,” asked CBS News Radio’s Steven Portnoy during the White House press briefing.

“You mean a military war,” asked Psaki. “Tell me more about what you mean.”

“Sure,” replied Portnoy. “A military response led by the United States and the international partners.”

“As in bringing military troops on the ground from the United States and NATO,” asked Psaki.

“Well, the president described ‘outrageous’ things. You’ve called them atrocities,” said Portnoy. “You’ve said perhaps we should brace ourselves for worse.”

“Why not?” he said.

Psaki responded:

I think what the president’s objective is and his responsibility is to make decisions that are in the interest of the United States and the national security of the United States and the American people and not to go to war with Russia. It’s to do everything in our power to hold them accountable, to support efforts through international systems, to do exactly that. And to provide military assistance, security assistance and support to the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government. That’s exactly what we’re doing. But it is not in our interests or in the interests of the American people for us to be in a war with Russia.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com