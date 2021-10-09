Republican Campaign Manager Who Said Helping Children of Color Hurts White Kids Will Not Resign

Republican campaign manager Mary Beeman says she won’t resign after she got called out for saying that white children are harmed by efforts to make children of color feel included.

During an online chat about the virtual forum “#ThisIsAmerica: Critical Race Theory in Schools,” Beeman posted a comment that read “Helping kids of color to feel they belong has a negative effect on white, Christian, or conservative kids.”

Beeman is a campaign manager for the 5 Republicans running for the Guilford, Ct. school board: Tim Chamberlain, Aly Passarelli, Nick Cusano, Danielle Scarpellino, and Bill Maisano.The group lists “Stop Indoctrination in Critical Race Theory” as its number one goal.

According to a statement Beeman posted online, she made the comment in response to Guilford school superintendent Dr. Paul Freeman’s suggestion that “we try to lower the temperature and have the conversations, we need to bring the focus back on what are we attempting to do in our schools? Leave the labels at the door, and try to focus on helping our students all feel that they belong, or feel that they’re in a safe space, and be able to learn, and learn about truths.”

Beeman said that what she meant to say was that:

I say that they already do, as they should. Every child is a precious gift to our community, and I believe our school system must be—and has been—welcoming to them all. Critical Race Theory and its related pedagogies divides us into oppressors and oppressed, creating divisions and resentments based solely on race. Our Guilford children are not racists and should not be taught that they are, nor should they be indoctrinated in a particular political outlook. Every child regardless of race, religion, gender, or orientation needs to be treated with kindness and respect, and taught to treat others that way, too. Every child should be nurtured by their teachers with the goal of helping them attain their full academic potential. In my opinion, this should be the primary focus of K-12 education.

Beeman concluded her statement by apologizing for detracting from her candidates, and vowed to continue her involvement in the campaign:

I am truly sorry to have typed a sentence that takes attention from our five outstanding candidates. The voters of our town will make a grave decision next month, between board members who will be a rubber-stamp for Critical Race Theory extremists, and a group of parents determined to provide our school system with true and transparent oversight, who will promote basics in education. I am involved in my town’s affairs because I care, and I hope people can see past a regrettable and clumsy comment typed in haste and appreciate the sincere concern that drives my involvement.

Critical race theory is not taught in k-12 schools.

Watch above via WFSB.

