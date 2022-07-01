Republican Senator Says Bombshell Jan. 6 Revelations Hurt Trump’s 2024 Bid: ‘We’ll Have a Stronger Candidate’ Than Trump

Republican Senator Pat Toomey says bombshell revelations from the January 6 hearings have hurt former President Donald Trump‘s chances to be the GOP nominee in 2024.

This week saw the most dramatic and perhaps the most damning revelations from the hearings, as Cassidy Hutchinson — former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — dropped bombshell after bombshell at Tuesday’s surprise hearing of the January 6 committee. Her revelations have sparked chatter of a megadonor exodus away from Trump, and a renewed debate over whether Trump could find himself the subject of a criminal prosecution over the Jan. 6 attack.

During an interview with David Westin on Thursday’s edition of Bloomberg’s Balance of Power, Toomey was asked to weigh in on the effects of Jan. 6 on Trump’s prospects.

Toomey, who is not running for reelection and voted to remove Trump from office during the Senate impeachment trial, said he thinks Trump is much less likely to be the nominee, let alone be reelected:

DAVID WESTIN: Finally, let me ask you one political question. You’ve been outspoken about what happened in the January 6. Putting aside what you’re hearing in the, in the hearings right now, do you think that this effectively means that Donald J. Trump won’t get to run for a second term? SEN. TOOMEY: Oh, I don’t know that it means that. I mean, he gets to decide whether he’s going to run, whether or not he’s successful. Look, I think he disqualified himself from serving in public office by virtue of his post-election behavior, especially leading right up to January 6. I think the revelations from this committee make his path to even the Republican nomination much more tenuous. You know. Never say never. And he decides whether to throw his hat in the, in the ring. But I think we’ll have a stronger candidate.

Watch above via Bloomberg.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com