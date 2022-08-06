Republican Who Voted To Impeach Trump Over Jan. 6 Wins GOP Primary – Beating Trump-Endorsed Challenger

Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, has defeated his Trump-backed opponent in Washington’s GOP primary.

In February, Trump lashed out at Newhouse over his impeachment vote as he endorsed Loren Culp:

Loren Culp is running against RINO Congressman Dan Newhouse in Washington’s 4th District. Newhouse joined the Radical Left Democrats to vote for the Impeachment Hoax, angering his constituents and causing the Republican Party of Washington to totally rebuke him. Loren Culp has protected the great people of Central Washington for years as a highly respected Police Chief. A man of the people, Loren will always defend your personal liberty, our under-siege Second Amendment, Election Integrity, and Law Enforcement. Unlike Dan Newhouse, who is absolutely terrible, Loren will never turn his back on Central Washington, or our Country. Loren Culp has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

But that apparently didn’t get Culp over the finish line, as CNN projected Friday night that Newhouse has won:

Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse and Democrat Doug White will advance to the general election out of the top-two primary in Washington’s 4th Congressional District, CNN projects. Newhouse is one of the 10 Republican House members who voted for then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment in January 2021 following the attack on the US Capitol. Trump had endorsed Republican challenger Loren Culp in the district. Washington holds open primaries in which all candidates, regardless of party, appear on the same ballot, with the top two finishers advancing to the November general election. Despite facing anger from his own party over his impeachment vote, Newhouse had a number of factors going his way this week: The incumbent handily outspent his challengers, the field was large and fractured, and Washington state’s open primary system allowed people to vote for any candidate, regardless of affiliation.

Culp finished third with about 21 percent of the vote, about three points behind the top two finishers.

