Rev. Al Sharpton pressed onward and upward with his attacks on President Donald Trump, saying in Baltimore Monday that “he has a particular venom” for black people.

Sharpton said that Trump does not refer to the districts of any of his other white opponents as “infested.” “He attacks Nancy Pelosi, he attacks Chuck Schumer, he attacks other whites but he never said that their districts or their states are places that no human being wants to live,” said Sharpton, an MSNBC host.

Sharpton also said he doesn’t believe Trump thinks he is a con man. “As far as me being a con man, if he really thought I was a con man, he’d be nominating me for his cabinet,” said Sharpton. “He doesn’t believe that because if you remember right after he was elected he called me personally and asked me to come meet with him. And he sent Omarosa to come and meet with me, so he doesn’t believe that but he’s playing a race-divisive card.”

Sharpton said that Trump attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings and the people of Baltimore “in the most bigoted and racist way.” “He’s like a child somebody says something he reacts, he’s thin-skinned and not really matured that well,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton defended Cummings’ district saying it is the most “well-educated and middle class-aspiring district of blacks in the country.”

Sharpton detailed his tumultuous relationship with the President, now 25 years long. He said he’s marched on him with the Central Park Five, (when Trump called for the five men accused of raping a white woman to be executed), and “made trouble with him” on birtherism, when Trump accused Obama of not being born in this country. “I’m going to keep making trouble for bigots,” said Sharpton.

Sunday night, Sharpton tweeted a photo of himself on his way to speak to the community Trump had targeted. Early Monday morning, Trump tweeted that Sharpton had “loved Trump!” He called Sharpton “a con man, a trouble make, always looking for a score.”

Sharpton then called into Morning Joe Monday to say that “[Trump’s] going to attack the most visible black person that comes across his desk and he thinks he can set a tone. I’m not going to take the bait.”

Trump over the weekend tweeted a whole slew of attacks on Cummings and his district, calling it “rat and rodent-infested” and saying Baltimore “ranks last in almost every major category.” He said that Cummings has done nothing but “milk Baltimore dry.”

