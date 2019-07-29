President Donald Trump went after Rev. Al Sharpton Monday morning in what cynics may see as a rather craven attempt to drive an ugly news narrative in which critics see the President driving a racist and/or racialized series of political attacks against people of color.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted harsh attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings, calling his congressional district in and around Baltimore, Maryland. Trump tweeted: “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Cummings has been a very vocal critic of President Trump, in particular, his administration’s zero-tolerance border policy that has seen family separation and children held, allegedly, in fenced-in areas in their own filth.

Immediately after this and other similar rhetorical attacks, many elected officials called out Trump’s ugly language, noting that Trump’s rhetorical attacks against leaders of color all include similar themes.

NBC host Rev. Al Sharpton, who has a controversial past of his own, tweeted an image of his arrival to Washington D.C., on his way to Baltimore to visit the community led by Cummings, a political opportunity that he appears to be taking. This drew the ire of President Trump, who derided the New York-based community leader as a “con man, a troublemaker” and “always looking for a score.”

Trump tweeted:

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

A dozen or so minutes later, Trump added another hit on Rep. Cummings:

Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

And 15 minutes or so later? We get another:

If the Democrats are going to defend the Radical Left “Squad” and King Elijah’s Baltimore Fail, it will be a long road to 2020. The good news for the Dems is that they have the Fake News Media in their pocket! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

In the economics of Twitter fame and attention, Trump’s attacks on Sharpton are only going to bring more attention to the vocal Trump critic, and also drive more support from Sharpton’s fans, and animus from Trump supporters who see Sharpton in the one-dimensional manner in which he is described.

In other words, his tweet will only further divide an already divided electorate, and drive the weekly news narrative, starting on a very early Monday morning before 7 AM.

