Robert Mueller is slated to a teach a course this fall at the University of Virginia Law School, the school announced Wednesday.

Mueller and three members of his former team will lead a six-session course titled, “The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel.” The school said the class “will focus on the key decisions” along with “the challenges and tradeoffs” they presented during Mueller’s 2017-19 investigation into then-President Donald Trump’s administration.

The investigation led to the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, co-chair Rick Gates, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and Trump associate Roger Stone. Trump ultimately pardoned three of the four, with the Gates as the exception.

The investigation was predictably marred by controversy, including when more than two dozen armed federal agents to engage in an early-morning raid on Stone’s home — after details mysteriously leaked to CNN, giving the network time to set up a camera. The controversies also notably included the revelation that Special Agent Peter Strzok had engaged in affair with FBI attorney Lisa Page, who exchanged messages before Trump’s election suggesting they would seek to remove him in the event he won. The messages later led to Strzok’s removal from Mueller’s team.

Mueller, who will turn 77 in August, previously served as the longest-serving FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover. He led the agency from 2001-13 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

