During a closed Tuesday hearing on Roger Stone’s request for a new trial, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson called out Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, stating, “Any attempts to invade the privacy of the jurors or to harass or intimidate them is completely antithetical to our system of justice.”

Jackson is referring to Carlson’s attacks of Tomeka Hart, who served as the foreperson on the jury that convicted Stone. Carlson broadcasted her Twitter account details, which included her home city, in an effort to label her as an “anti-Trump zealot” who “lied about who she was.”

Carlson specifically referenced a tweet Hart posted in 2017, in which she called Donald Trump the ‘#KlanPresident,” later arguing, “This is not a neutral person. This is not someone capable of judging this trial fairly.”

Carlson blamed Jackson for Hart’s serving as foreperson, stating, “An Obama appointed judge … allowed this woman to run the jury,” adding, “it should be deeply upsetting to anyone who cares about fairness.”

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti took to Twitter to show his support of Jackson, stating, “If jurors believe that their identities could be revealed and they could be publicly attacked, no one will want to serve on a jury anymore.”

Thank goodness that Judge Jackson is defending the integrity of our jury system. If jurors believe that their identities could be revealed and they could be publicly attacked, no one will want to serve on a jury anymore. https://t.co/g3zvOJ38nB — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 25, 2020

President Trump, once again ignoring Attorney General William Barr’s complaint about his tweets, also shared his opinion, stating, “There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case.”

There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case. Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of “Trump” and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

