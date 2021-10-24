Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) says his state is “actively recruiting” to recruit out-of-state law enforcement officers who have quit due to vaccine mandates.

Appearing on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, the Florida governor made an open pitch to police in jurisdictions such as New York, Minneapolis and Seattle to head to the Sunshine State.

“In Florida, not only are we gonna want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs, we’re actually actively working to recruit out of state law enforcement — because we do have needs in our police and our sheriffs’ departments,” DeSantis said.

The governor went on to state his intent to offer a cash incentive to lure cops from other states.

“In the next legislative session, I’m going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5,000 bonus to any out of state law enforcement that relocates in Florida,” he said. “NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle. if you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here. You can fill important needs for us, and we’ll compensate you as a result.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com