Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon Trash Fox News in Spurned Lovers’ Rant Over Their Exile from Network: ‘How Could They Not Have Me On?!’

Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani can’t get on Fox News anymore, and they’re not happy about it.

In a spurned lovers rant on Wednesday’s edition of War Room: Pandemic, Bannon and Giuliani sounded off on what they believe to be the increasing anti-Donald Trump bent of the network.

“The other day, Donald Trump returns to Washington, D.C., for the first time since he left to give a keynote address on law and order and anarchy in our major cities,” Bannon said. “Mike Pence gives a 17 minute bromide like a high school kid,cut and paste. Absolutely ridiculous. They cover 17 minutes [of Pence] and they blow a commercial break, which is like a mortal sin over at Fox. They blow a commercial break to cover all of that. … Why do they have their thumb on the scale for a loser and a coward like Mike Pence?! And they’re up against and trying to defeat again Donald J. Trump?!”

Giuliani replied by playing the “Do they know who I am?!” card — in relation to one of the most tragic days in American history.

“How could they not have me on on September 11?!'” Giuliani said. “They went through September 11 as if I never existed. I mean, it’s amazing. They’re part of the make up history the way you want it to be network.”

