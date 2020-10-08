Conservative radio king Rush Limbaugh announced Thursday that President Donald Trump would be holding a “virtual radio rally” on the Friday edition of his show.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander in chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history,” Limbaugh said. “It will be special, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Limbaugh said he would post more details about the event on his website later in the day and that listeners would have the opportunity to submit questions for the president. “So be thinking of things you might ask him today, and then get ready for the largest virtual rally in radio history tomorrow,” Limbaugh said.

He made the announcement in a prerecorded message at the beginning of his regular program, which was guest hosted by Mark Steyn. Limbaugh said he was taking the day as part of his treatment for lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with in February.

It wasn’t clear whether Limbaugh would be on air with the president or if Trump would be running the show alone. Trump reportedly considered starting a radio show at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to address the outbreak on a regular basis, but scrapped the idea because he didn’t want to compete with Limbaugh.

Listen above via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

