After Twitter suspended President Donald Trump’s account and some other Trump team accounts, people noticed that Rush Limbaugh‘s account was down.

Unlike the other accounts that Twitter confirmed it suspended, the message on Limbaugh’s profile read, “This account doesn’t exist,” so there was some confusion as to what happened.

Twitter told reporters that Limbaugh was not suspended and that his account was deactivated:

Twitter SPOX: "I would like to correct that He is not suspended. The user deactivated their account." Deleted previous tweet. pic.twitter.com/30agl2Aqbl — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) January 9, 2021

A Twitter spokesperson tells me, re: Rush Limbaugh: "He is not suspended. The user deactivated their account." — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) January 9, 2021

Limbaugh reportedly deactivating his account came on the heels of other high-profile Trump supporters railing against the bans of the president. Mark Levin said he’s leaving Twitter “in protest against Twitter’s fascism.” Some prominent Trump supporters have been pushing Parler as an alternative for months.

