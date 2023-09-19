Russell Brand Demonetized on YouTube Amid Rape, Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Brand’s YouTube account has been demonetized as he faces shocking allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The video platform released a statement on Tuesday, confirming that Brand can no longer monetize his content there with sponsorships or by collecting ad revenue. YouTube based its decision on the creator responsibility policy set by its parent company, Alphabet Inc., which states, “If we see that a creator’s on and/or off-platform behavior harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take action to protect the community.”

“This decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by Russell Brand,” the statement said. Besides Brand’s main channel with about 6.6 million subscribers, Mashable notes that the revenue freeze also likely applies to his side channels Stay Free With Russell Brand, Awakening With Russell, and Football Is Nice.

The decision comes after a joint investigation by three news outlets that heard from four women who claim Brand abused and sexually assaulted them years ago. The actor and anti-establishment commentator has denied the allegations while insisting his relationships were consensual.

Apart from the YouTube demonetization, the BBC reports that they’ve removed programs featuring Brand from their streaming services because of content that “now falls below public expectations.” Furthermore, his Bipolarisation tour has been postponed.

