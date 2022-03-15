News editor Marina Ovsyannikova appeared in Russian court after breaking into her network’s TV broadcast to boldly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova — an editor for Russian state media outlet, Channel One — drew international attention on Monday when she walked into her studio in the middle of a broadcast and unfolded a poster saying “No war, stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” Before the televised protest, Ovsyannikova released a video on social media saying she was “ashamed” of “promoting Kremlin propaganda” throughout her career with Channel One.

Ovsyannikova was detained by the Russian police after her protest, and TASS — another Russian state-owned news agency — reported on how she could be charged for “discrediting the use of Russian troops.” Russia has been cracking down on journalists and political dissidents throughout the invasion of Ukraine, and Human Rights Watch warns that protesting the Kremlin’s narrative can get people sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Following Ovsyannikova’s arrest, multiple reports stated that her lawyers were trying to get in contact with her, but were unable to find her. This prompted fears Ovsyannikova had already gone missing, but Julia Davis, a columnist who has been tracking the story for The Daily Beast, tweeted that “Ovsyannikova is in court with her lawyer Anton Gashinsky. She is facing administrative charges to begin with.”

Marina Ovsyannikova is in court with her lawyer Anton Gashinsky. She is facing administrative charges to begin with. pic.twitter.com/RTe0bbPT9g — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 15, 2022

