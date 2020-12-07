MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle admitted Monday that she and her family had contracted Covid-19.

“After testing positive for Covid-19, I have spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed isolating and taking all the precautions needed to protect myself, my family, and my community,” Ruhle told viewers of her Monday program.

“My husband and my kids — they have it, too. We still don’t know how we got it, but we’re getting better, and we are very, very lucky. I am grateful to be back and on the mend and broadcasting safely from home where I’m still isolating until I know for sure that I am no longer contagious and positive.”

Ruhle and her husband, hedge fund banker Andy Hubbard, live on New York’s Upper East Side, which has been ravaged by the coronavirus. Ruhle said she would be broadcasting from home until she believed she was no longer contagious and followed up with a plea to take the virus “seriously.”

“We don’t have a vaccine today,” Ruhle noted. “We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it. And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

