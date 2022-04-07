‘Scary Question’: Jen Psaki Asked if Russia Might ‘Try to Inspire’ Terrorist Attacks By White Supremacists in U.S.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked a “scary question” by Breakfast Media White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg: Could Russia become desperate enough to try and spur White supremacist terrorist attacks in the U.S.?

For several years now, journalists and other media figures have been pointing out the relationship between White supremacists and Russia, whose leader — Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin — is seen as a hero by many right-wing extremists.

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur sparked intense reaction recently when he connected that relationship to attitudes about the war.

“Right-wing doesn’t love Putin just because he is an authoritarian, tyrannical leader, they love him because he’s a WHITE authoritarian leader. Race has become more important than even nationality. They’ve turned on democracy and now even America, in favor of a white warlord,” Uygur wrote.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Mr. Feinberg cast that nexus in a new light, asking Ms. Psaki if the damage to Russia’s economy could lead them to launch violent attacks in the U.S. via White supremacist acolytes:

MR. FEINBERG: Thank you. You talked about the increasing picture of Russia’s economy. Over the years, public reporting has shown that white supremacists and other domestic extremists have developed an affinity for Russia. Is there any concern that as the Russian economy continues to degrade, that Russia might try and inspire domestic extremists, domestic terrorists to commit acts of violence on American soil in retaliation? MS. PSAKI: It’s an interesting and scary question. I don’t have any prediction or assessment of that, nor have I heard a prediction or assessment of that from our national security experts or the Department of Homeland Security. I’m happy to check with them and see if there’s anything on that front.

Although still a minority, a recent poll showed that right-leaning respondents were more than twice as likely to hold favorable views of Putin as everyone else.

