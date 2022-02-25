Young Turks Hosts: Tucker Carlson and Other ‘Right-Wingers’ Are ‘Fellating Putin’ Because He’s ‘WHITE, Right-Wing Hero’

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur expanded on his suggestion that the support Vladimir Putin enjoys from Tucker Carlson and many other Republicans is race-based.

Cenk sparked a blizzard of reaction on social media Thursday morning when he tweeted “Right-wing doesn’t love Putin just because he is an authoritarian, tyrannical leader, they love him because he’s a WHITE authoritarian leader. Race has become more important than even nationality. They’ve turned on democracy and now even America, in favor of a white warlord.”

Right-wing doesn’t love Putin just because he is an authoritarian, tyrannical leader, they love him because he’s a WHITE authoritarian leader. Race has become more important than even nationality. They’ve turned on democracy and now even America, in favor of a white warlord. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 24, 2022

Uygur became a top trending topic, which he acknowledged in a retweet:

lmao if that’s the entirety of his criticism than Cenk is right. there is a large portion of the U.S. right that absolutely supports Putin. one of those people is literally the host of the most popular show on cable news! pic.twitter.com/MSANGVc56r — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 24, 2022

On Thursday night’s edition of the pioneering online news program, Mr. Uygur and co-host Ana Kasparian addressed the controversy over the remark, and sharpened it.

Ms. Kasparian summarized the online outrage, read Cenk’s tweet, and told viewers to get ready for “receipts.”

Uygur restated his premise, saying that when “[right-wingers] see Vladimir Putin pushing people around, they’re like, there’s a good white guy pushing people around, not taking any flack, not doing any of this woke nonsense. Go get ’em, Putin. That’s why, because they, their identity has become not American, but white.”

Then, as promised, Kasparian said “here’s a quick mash-up of videos featuring prominent right-wingers fellating Vladimir Putin.”

What followed was a montage of clips featuring Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, Erik Prince, and former President Donald Trump complimenting Putin in a variety of ways:

Uygur then honed in on one particular Carlson clip to make his point.

So the first thing is… “Putin’s never called me a racist.” Now, why did he write that down? Why did he want to send that message? He’s saying, “Remember, the Democrats are the bad guys because they’re not the same race as us. And they call us racist, and it makes us uncomfortable just because we don’t want them to be equal to us. On the other hand. Putin has never called us racist and he doesn’t mind us being in charge. He knows how to take charge.” And then you go to Steve Bannon and Erik Prince. They’re like, “Putin knows who to target. He’s not going to let any gay people get away with anything or even allow them to be aaargh! And he’s going to regulate on bathrooms. Haha he’s not woke.” They’re cheerleading for him, why? Because he’s kind of a White right-wing hero to them. Look at the shirt that the guys were wearing in that picture. It’s not about two randos. They’re getting that because right-wing media is giving it and feeding ’em that. And that’s why those shirts are made in the first place, its symbolic. Better, I’d rather be Russian than a Democrat. Why? Because in their minds, Democrats are the others. They’re minorities. They’re Blacks. They’re brown. They’re Asian. And so I’d rather be Russian than a Democrat because it’s, their identity has become super-focused on their race. And so this the oldest right-wing trick in the playbook, right? They’ve been doing this for hundreds of years. One more. It was super-curious that he said “Does he eat dogs?” Why did he write that? What is that in reference to? Are Democrats trying to get you to eat dogs? That’s not a thing that’s been in the news at all. No, that’s a reference to Asians. So he purposely put an anti-Asian sentiment in there to say, “Remember guys, Putin is white, Democrats are Black and brown and Asian. We don’t like Asians either. We like strong white warlords!” And everybody cheered, thunderous applause on the right wing. MS. KASPARIAN: Yeah. Look, I just I’m tired of people behaving a certain way and then throwing temper tantrums when others judge them based on the way they’re behaving. So they proudly spew their hatred, homophobia, xenophobia, racism, whatever it is, day in, day out. They have proudly made that their identity. And then when something pops off and they get called out on it, they just get together and have their simultaneous Twitter meltdown over it. Have a meltdown over it. But what I want, whatever you think about Cenk as a person, he is 100 percent right in that take.

Watch above via TYT.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com