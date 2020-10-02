News broke Friday night that Senator Thom Tillis (R- NC) tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came on the heels of not just President Donald Trump testing positive, but Senator Mike Lee testing positive.

.⁦@SenThomTillis⁩, a member of the Judiciary Cmte who was at White House this week, tests positive for Covid-19. He will quarantine for 10 days in midst of tough re-election fight. pic.twitter.com/eugP5AsMwy — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) October 3, 2020

Both Tillis and Lee are on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and were among the attendees of the White House ceremony last weekend announcing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

There had been some question what impact, if any, the news about the president and the need for contact tracing of those around him would have on the Supreme Court confirmation process.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Friday night that the hearing should proceed right away after the news of Tillis and Lee testing positive.

“We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more. I wish my colleagues well,” Schumer tweeted. “It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so.”

We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more. I wish my colleagues well. It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 3, 2020

Earlier Friday night Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he’s tested negative and made it clear he intends to proceed on the hearing, adding, “Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so.”

I feel fine and look forward to the hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12. Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]