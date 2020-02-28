The Conservative Political Action Conference was infiltrated for a second time by a President Donald Trump impersonator Friday afternoon.

The protester was detained and walked out of the conference with multiple security offices in-tow.

As the protester was walked out of the venue, attendees of the conference chanted, “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

Thursday at the gathering, the same Trump impersonator began yelling during the speech of Vice President Mike Pence.

When asked by Mediaite why he continues to conduct the stunt, the impersonator responded with a thumbs up and a smirk.

CPAC security offices declined to comment to Mediaite what happened after the impersonator was removed.

Watch above, via Mediaite.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]