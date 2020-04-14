Following Dr. Anthony Fauci declaring that President Donald Trump has no intention of firing him on Monday – Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) announced legislation Tuesday aimed at further protecting the infectious disease expert, along with other public health leaders, from being booted off their posts over “differing views on policy or expressing positions that are politically inconvenient.”

NEW: Sen. Ed Markey to introduce legislation making Dr. Anthony Fauci and other research institute chiefs “removable only for malfeasance, neglect of office, or incapacity—not for having differing views on policy or expressing positions that are politically inconvenient.” pic.twitter.com/AEQDGM0UBq — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) April 14, 2020

The speculation over Trump firing Fauci stems from the president sharing a tweet on Sunday, which stated it was “Time to #FireFauci.”

Markey, in a press release, further outlined, “Dr. Fauci has become the most trusted voice of the science community in responding to this pandemic.”

“He is not afraid to speak truth to power. But Donald Trump has an allergy to both—science and the truth. Our response to the coronavirus crisis must be based on science, on data, and on the truth. We cannot allow Donald Trump to silence Dr. Fauci or any other government scientists,” the senator added.

