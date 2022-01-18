Dick Morris has gazed into his crystal ball and concluded that there is a strong chance Hillary Clinton will make a third run for president, a week after she was first floated as a potential candidate.

Doug Schoen and Andrew Stein co-authored an op-ed last week in the Wall Street Journal in which the duo floated the former first lady and secretary of state as a “viable” replacement for Biden in 2024.

The article was quickly dismissed by serious people. But could there be a fire smoldering under the smoke created by Schoen and Stein?

Probably not. But Morris, whose predictions almost never come to fruition, thinks there is a “good chance” she faces off against former President Donald Trump in a rematch of 2016.

Morris joined WABC’s John Catsimatidis earlier this week to share a prognostication about the 2024 election. The former advisor to President Bill Clinton told Catsimatidis he is not ready to rule out a rematch.

Morris claimed:

Hillary has set up a brilliant, brilliant strategy that nobody else is able to do. And knowing the people around her, I believe there is only one person capable of that level of thinking, and that’s her husband Bill. What she’s done, at a point at, which no Democrat is willing to come out and criticize Joe Biden, but all Democrats are disappointed with him and have to realize the ultimate correctness of our accusations that he was incompetent to be president. She has set up a zero-sum game with him. The worse he does, the better she does because she’s positioned herself as the Democratic alternative to Biden. Not just to Biden, but to the extreme left in the Democratic Party.

Morris then cited an interview with NBC News in which Clinton cautioned against Democrats running progressive candidates in 2022. He also concluded that the decision for Hillary to run will be easy if Democrats are shellacked in the upcoming midterms.

“The second the election is over, everybody is going to attack,” Morris predicted. “Every Democrat is going to take a shot at Biden and Harris. They will be DOA.”

Morris concluded Clinton will succeed by focusing on being the pragmatic centrist, as Biden and other Democrats have abandoned bipartisanship.

Of course, Morris also once claimed Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney would wipe the floor in 2012 against former President Barack Obama.

“Romney will win this election by 5 to 10 points in the popular vote,” Morris claimed during an interview with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. “And will carry more than 300 electoral votes.”

The prediction was so erroneous that Morris was let go by Fox News.

