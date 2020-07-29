comScore

Shocked Journalists React to ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Trump-Putin Bounty Revelation: ‘What Does He Have on You?’

By Tommy ChristopherJul 29th, 2020, 8:49 am

Journalists and other media figures on Twitter reacted with shock over President Donald Trump’s revelation that he did not ask Vladimir Putin about reports of Russian government bounties on U.S. soldiers, and over his explanation for that failure.

Trump’s revelation, made in an interview clip posted by Axios Wednesday morning, was met with sharp criticism.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto called the news “deeply disturbing,” and said one of Trump’s explanations was a Russian talking point.

Breakfast Media White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg, formerly of Sputnik, made a similar observation.

Veteran White House correspondent Paul Brandus put an even finer point on it, writing “You admit not bothering to discuss with Putin Russian bounties for killing American troops? What does he have on you?”

CNN’s Poppy Harlow wrote “Eight phone calls w/ Putin and not a single question about intelligence indicating Russia paid the Taliban to kill U.S. troops.”

Many other journalists and political media figures weighed in.

Watch Trump’s revelation above via Axios.

